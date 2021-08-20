Ghana’s proposed anti-gay bill presents a tough call for Akufo-Addo government 

It may seem like the proposed bill will easily receive parliamentary endorsement and presidential assent in this socially conservative country. However, a spirited opposition by influential citizens as well as donor agencies – and the surprising silence of government officials – sends a different signal.

Discussions about LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana touch on sensitive chords: culture and religion. Crusaders behind the bill base their arguments on the belief that LGBTQ+ activities are alien to the country’s cultural norms and values, and are also frowned upon by all major religious groups in Ghana.