DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

stifling politics

Ghana’s proposed anti-gay bill presents a tough call for Akufo-Addo government 

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:14

Detained Ghanaian LGBT+ activists appear in court in Ho
Alex Kofi Donkor, Human Rights Advocate and an LGBTQ activist, speaks to journalists after the court hearing of the twenty-one people, who where detained by police and accused of unlawful assembly and promoting an LGBTQ agenda, at the Ho Circuit Court in Ho, Volta Region-Ghana. June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana is mulling an anti-gay law that will criminalise LGBTQ+ advocacy and jail LGBTQ+ people for at least five years. However, is it a political tool being used by the opposition to corner President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration? Akufo-Addo now has a difficult choice to make.

It may seem like the proposed bill will easily receive parliamentary endorsement and presidential assent in this socially conservative country. However, a spirited opposition by influential citizens as well as donor agencies – and the surprising silence of government officials – sends a different signal.

Discussions about LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana touch on sensitive chords: culture and religion. Crusaders behind the bill base their arguments on the belief that LGBTQ+ activities are alien to the country’s cultural norms and values, and are also frowned upon by all major religious groups in Ghana.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics