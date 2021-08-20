South Africa: Woolworths should exit Australia, split food and clothes – analysts

This would benefit shareholders who in the last five years have suffered “substantial value destruction” argues a report in July from emerging market stock analysts Rod Salmon and Chris Gilmour. Woolworths owns the David Jones and Country Road clothing brands in Australia.

Woolworths Foods, as a separately listed entity, would enjoy a higher operating margin and better barriers to entry than peers such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Spar, the report says. “A focused food retailer with the market positioning and customer profile of Woolworths Foods would become one of the most highly rated retail companies in South Africa.”