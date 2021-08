More than two months after the attack that took place during the night of 4-5 June, which killed 132 people, Solhan has still not fully recovered. This town of 10,000 inhabitants (including 7,000 gold miners, according to local authorities) – located about 15km from Sebba, the capital of the north-eastern province of Yagha – has become the target for gold smuggling by two rival groups: the Islamic State (IS) and the Groupe de Soutien à l’Islam et aux Musulmans (GSIM, affiliated with Al-Qaeda).

Gold panning is one of the sectors of the economy through which these organisations finance themselves.