Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca: Which African leaders are vaccinated and with what?

South Africa’s new tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu faces mounting challenges
Lindiwe Sisulu, a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle and the daughter of African National Congress elders Walter and Albertina Sisulu, has ... been appointed the country’s new tourism minister following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga argues that Sisulu, who was beset by troubles at her previous portfolio, raises questions about whether the executive takes tourism seriously.