Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca: Which African leaders are vaccinated and with what?

As Africa faces a third wave of Covid-19, the population’s vaccination rate has plateaued. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) only 2% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

In addition to the logistical and economic difficulties in obtaining supplies on the continent, which partly explain this delay, a fringe of the population – including some leaders – still refuse to be vaccinated.

To combat this scepticism, most African leaders have agreed to play the game and have received their dose from Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Sputnik-5.