DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

to jab or not?

Sinopharm, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca: Which African leaders are vaccinated and with what?

By Achraf Tijani, Marie Toulemonde
Posted on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 10:30

Three quarters of African leaders have already been injected with a Covid-19 vaccine, but some remain sceptical about the serum. In this illustrated investigation, we try to answer why many are still reluctant to get the jab. 

As Africa faces a third wave of Covid-19, the population’s vaccination rate has plateaued. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) only 2% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

In addition to the logistical and economic difficulties in obtaining supplies on the continent, which partly explain this delay, a fringe of the population – including some leaders – still refuse to be vaccinated.

To combat this scepticism, most African leaders have agreed to play the game and have received their dose from Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Sputnik-5.

READ MORE Covid-19: ‘All African countries have the capacity to carry out mass vaccinations’ - Nkengasong

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

full intray

South Africa’s new tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu faces mounting challenges

Lindiwe Sisulu, a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle and the daughter of African National Congress elders Walter and Albertina Sisulu, has ... been appointed the country’s new tourism minister following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga argues that Sisulu, who was beset by troubles at her previous portfolio, raises questions about whether the executive takes tourism seriously.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto leave after delivering a statement to members of media at State House in Nairobi
alienated and embarassed

Kenya: William Ruto’s deepening frustrations and the 2022 reality 

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his nine-year deputy William Ruto to quit government, complaining of months and years of criticism ... levelled against the administration. Kenyatta’s call joins a chorus of those opposed to Ruto’s ascendancy to the presidency. It also follows a campaign of humiliation against the vice president and his entourage.
Is it time for Ruto to call it quits - or will he plough on with his ambitions?