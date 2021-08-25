DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Businessman turned political actor

DRC: ‘Elections in 2023 are not an option, but an obligation,’ says Moïse Katumbi

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 09:09

Moïse Katumbi in Lubumbashi, 15 August 2021. © Stanis Bujakera for Jeune Afrique

Officially, Moïse Katumbi is a member of the majority. However, Katanga’s former governor is suspected to be having presidential ambitions. Does he intend to run in the upcoming election? How is his relationship with Félix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila? Katumbi reveals all in an exclusive interview.

This is a bit of a personal showcase for Moïse Katumbi. Nestled on the banks of the Luapula River, not far from Lake Moero, which separates Upper Katanga from neighbouring Zambia, is the town of Kashobwe, home to his father Nissim Soriano’s first shop. In the 1930s, this Jewish man from the island of Rhodes fled Europe, which was on the brink of war. Almost a century later, the family home is still there as are a multitude of souvenirs, like the wreck of a truck, the very first one that the businessman-turned-political actor acquired.

