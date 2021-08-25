DRC: ‘Elections in 2023 are not an option, but an obligation,’ says Moïse Katumbi

This is a bit of a personal showcase for Moïse Katumbi. Nestled on the banks of the Luapula River, not far from Lake Moero, which separates Upper Katanga from neighbouring Zambia, is the town of Kashobwe, home to his father Nissim Soriano’s first shop. In the 1930s, this Jewish man from the island of Rhodes fled Europe, which was on the brink of war. Almost a century later, the family home is still there as are a multitude of souvenirs, like the wreck of a truck, the very first one that the businessman-turned-political actor acquired.