DRC: ‘Elections in 2023 are not an option, but an obligation,’ says Moïse Katumbi

Kenya: William Ruto’s deepening frustrations and the 2022 reality
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his nine-year deputy William Ruto to quit government, complaining of months and years of criticism ... levelled against the administration. Kenyatta’s call joins a chorus of those opposed to Ruto’s ascendancy to the presidency. It also follows a campaign of humiliation against the vice president and his entourage.
Is it time for Ruto to call it quits - or will he plough on with his ambitions?