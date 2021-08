“The largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in history—about US$650 billion—comes into effect today. The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis,” said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 23 August.

With sub-Saharan Africa experiencing its first recession in 25 years in 2020, this economic tool, which was the focus of French President Emmanuel Macron’s summit on African economies on 17 May, could be used to help these seriously impaired economies.

Here are five things to know about SDRs:

1. Role of the SDR