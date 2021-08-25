Bayport plans fully digital African loans by early 2023, CEO says

Bayport, whose shares trade on the Mauritius stock exchange, offers payroll-based loans primarily to local and national government employees. “We are very rapidly moving down the digital route” and the process will be completed in all markets in the next 18 months, Newson says in Johannesburg.

Operations in Tanzania are already fully digital, while the process is being rolled out in Mozambique and Botswana, he says.

Fully digital mid- and back-office operations will improve efficiency and reduce turnaround times, he adds.