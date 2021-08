A well-known and respected figure in African tech for his part in the creation of the payment platform Flutterwave and the software trainer Andela, Aboyeji has, for the past two years, been working on investing in start-ups on the continent.

Called Future Africa, his venture capital company has announced the establishment of an office in Tel Aviv, the home to the geolocation application Wave – bought by Google in 2013 – and to the controversial surveillance company NSO Group.