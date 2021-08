In a rare interview with media editors in Nairobi, Kenyatta broke his silence and called for his deputy’s resignation; the first time he is doing so despite several provocations by Ruto. “I have an agenda that I was elected on, and that work has to continue,” Kenyatta said on Monday 23. “It would be the honourable thing – that if you are not happy with it – that you would step aside and allow those who want to move on [to] move on and then take your agenda to the people.”