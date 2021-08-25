DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

waning attraction

Nigeria: Is the northern voting bloc of Buhari falling apart?

By Sada Malumfashi
Posted on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 10:03

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari speaks a launch campaign for his re-election, in Uyo
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari speaks a launch campaign for his re-election, in Uyo, Nigeria December 28, 2018. REUTERS

The presence of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari used to fill stadiums. Now, a bitter cocktail of kidnapped schoolchildren and economic pain has left his loyal supporters wondering who they can trust next.

With the forming of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party in 2013 from a merger of three other parties, the battleground was drawn for the 2015 presidential election, which the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had won since 1999. Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the APC’s candidate after several attempts for the presidency.

READ MORE Nigeria: Who will inherit President Buhari's bloc vote in 2023?

He had ran in 2003, 2007 and 2011 gaining considerable numbers, but without success.

