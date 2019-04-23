Algeria arrests leading businessman Issad Rebrab

South African party funding under the spotlight
With two weeks before the most hotly-contested election since the end of apartheid, party political advertising is on the increase.
By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 12:46
In the wake of the Algerian revolution factions are emerging via the clean-up of public life.
The head of the army, Gaid Salah, called on 16 April for the judiciary to up the tempo of corruption investigations linked to the Bouteflika clan.
But the arrests appear to support two different factions in the fight over who should run the country.
Back in 2016, Rebrab openly claimed that because he was not from the same region as the Bouteflika clan – he is from Kabylie – he was prevented from developing large industrial projects.
Politicians are being called in for questioning, too, in the continuing sweep up of public life.
The ex-prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia and the current finance minister, Mohamed Loukal, were summoned on 20 April to answer questions over the theft of public money.
Backed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France and Russia, military strongman Khalifa Haftar decided to take control of Libya’s capital city in April, shunning negotiations with the country’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli.
