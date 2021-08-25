DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

under pressure

US sanctions on Eritrean officials for role in Tigray, deemed ‘blackmail’ by Asmara

By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 14:20

Tigrayans protest at the White House against Ethiopia's continued war on Tigray, demanding assistance and an end to ethnic cleansing in the province on 21 August 2021. Photo by Allison Bailey/Shutterstock

The United States Treasury Department has ramped up diplomatic pressure on Eritrea over its involvement in the Tigray conflict, in a move that Asmara has equated to “blackmail.”

The United States government announced on Monday 23 August that it had imposed sanctions on General Filipos Woldeyohannes, chief of staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, “for his connection with serious human rights abuse committed during the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.”

Under his command, Eritrea’s forces have adopted a “scorched earth” policy in a “systematic effort to inflict as much harm on the ethnic Tigrayan population as possible” in the areas under its control, Washington said in several press statements.

READ MORE Ethiopia: Food insecurity high as Tigray conflict spreads to Amhara and Afar

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

full intray

South Africa’s new tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu faces mounting challenges

Lindiwe Sisulu, a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle and the daughter of African National Congress elders Walter and Albertina Sisulu, has ... been appointed the country’s new tourism minister following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga argues that Sisulu, who was beset by troubles at her previous portfolio, raises questions about whether the executive takes tourism seriously.