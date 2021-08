Nigeria, however, is not the only country worried about the impact of stronger coronavirus variants.

The emergence of highly infectious virus variants “could derail the recovery and wipe out $4.5trn, cumulatively, from global GDP, by 2025,” the International Monetary Fund said in a 27 July press briefing.

“Financial conditions could also tighten abruptly, if there is a sudden reassessment of the monetary policy outlook, especially in the United States. A worsening pandemic and tightening financial conditions would inflict a double blow to emerging markets and developing economies and severely set back their recoveries,” it added.

Economic growth predictions