The outspoken opposition leader was arrested in his hotel room in Mwanza on 21 July amid his party’s renewed campaign for a new constitution, which would liberalise Tanzania’s politics and weaken the dominant position of President Suluhu and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

“The government seems to believe that after arresting Mbowe, his party will stop talking about constitution reforms. This is not good,” says Emmanuel Kaniki, a political analyst based in Tabora.