Museveni had also sent signals to the institution by appointing a lands minister who detests the system – known as ‘Mailo’ – whose history is long, complex and contested.

When Britain declared the Buganda Kingdom its colony in 1900, it apportioned 19,600 square miles of land to the Kabaka (king), regents, chiefs and colonial government. A large chunk of this land was subsequently occupied by tenants who are supposed to pay rent to the land owners.