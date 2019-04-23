South African party funding under the spotlight

Algeria arrests leading businessman Issad Rebrab
In the wake of the Algerian revolution factions are emerging via the clean-up of public life.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 18:48
With two weeks before the most hotly-contested election since the end of apartheid, party political advertising is on the increase.
From innovative television and radio advertisements, massive billboards across the major cities and highways across the country, political parties are going all out to win the hearts and minds of millions of South African voters.
In 2016, the ANC said it spent over R1bn for the 2016 local government election.
The DA told the Sunday Times in July 2016 ‘ said its own election budget of R350m was likely to be exceeded thanks to private funders.”
A new report by MVC details who is financing the major parties. And it is not easy reading.
From the big bucks paid by Bosasa for access to state contracts, to the big donations from India and China to the ANC, to the chunk of cash given by telecoms operator MTN to the Democratic Alliance (DA), to the money that flowed from VBS Mutual Bank to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)
‘Highlights’ from the report:
Prof Mia Swart, Research Director of the Democracy and Government Unit at the Human Sciences Research Council told a local television station ENCA:
Most opinion polls have predicted that ANC will hold onto its majority in the May 8 election followed by the DA and the EFF.
In January, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the long-awaited Party Funding Bill into law. The bill was meant to start operating on 1 April, but has not yet been put into effect which MVC says is very ‘regrettable’
Bottom line: With the 5th Parliament closed we will now have to wait until later this year to see any progress on campaign finance reform.
Backed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France and Russia, military strongman Khalifa Haftar decided to take control of Libya’s capital city in April, shunning negotiations with the country’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.