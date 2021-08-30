DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Zambia: Hichilema’s invitation to regional oppositionists conveys message of change

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Monday, 30 August 2021 15:55

Zambia's newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema waves to the crowd during the Inauguration ceremony at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP Photo)

At the inauguration of Zambia’s new president Hakainde Hichilema (HH), a handful of Zimbabwe’s opposition members were present: Nelson Chamisa (ZiMDC Alliance leader); his vice president Tendai Biti and Mmusi Maimane (former Democratic Alliance leader). Tanzania’s Zitto Kabwe (leader of the Alliance for Change and Transparency) was also present as Zambia turned the page on Edgar Lungu's government.

Hichilema, 59, a millionaire and a Seventh Day Adventist church member, had to invite opposition party leaders to witness the inauguration after his landslide victory.

After five attempts at the presidency, Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UNDP) finally won the election, securing 2.8 million votes against Lungu’s Patriotic Front that garnered 1.8 million votes.

READ MORE Zambia election: Lungu concedes defeat after leaders mount pressure

