At its July Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the CBN stopped the sale of foreign exchange (FX) to moneychangers in the country and discontinued the registration of new players. In fact, it returned the licence fees to those that had paid before the announcement.
Nigeria: CBN may have a breather from its foreign exchange fix, but can it last?
As part of the IMG's $650bn SDR reserve allocation to member states to boost Covid-19-battered global economy, Nigeria is to receive $3.3bn later this month. The country is also to issue a $3-5bn Eurobond later this year. Analysts say these would give the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the capacity to temporarily ensure FX liquidity and defend the Naira, considering the recent FX supply halt to moneychangers.
But is this the best use of the money?