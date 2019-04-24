Nigeria’s APC says winner should take all in Senate and Speaker tussle

South African party funding under the spotlight
By Eromo Egbejule
Wednesday, 24 April 2019
Nigeria's federal parliament is on recess ahead of the 12 June transition from the Eighth to the Ninth National Assembly (NASS), but is still managing to conjure up a busload of sparks.
The 2019 general polls have come and gone, with some of the legislators losing their seats and others retaining them. The new four-year tenure also provides an opportunity for a change of leadership of both legislative chambers, and it is that high-level jostling that has set off a fresh round of drama on the national scene.
But nothing good comes easy.
The PDP is insisting that it can also nominate candidates for the top two positions in NASS, even though the APC is countering with a winner-takes-all argument that it reserves the right to do so by virtue of being the majority. Their stand is supported by a history of presiding officers never ascending to those offices while officially in the opposition.
Within the APC, cracks and signs of an implosion – similar to the one preceding the election – are emerging as a number of other lawmakers are determined to mount individual campaigns for the top jobs. The cohort of APC governors have had to step in to intervene and the storm is yet to calm.
As the clock slowly inches closer to inauguration day, it is certain that the last has not been heard of this debacle. Who blinks first?
This is the sequel to a very similar script acted out around this time four years ago.
They have both fired a salvo of responses, with the Speaker hitting the elder statesman the hardest: “In this case, he spoke as a spokesperson of depravity,” Dogara’s statement read. “Our reaction must therefore be seen as a provoked counter-punch. Anyone can descend into the gutter if he so wishes but no one has a monopoly on gutter language. We won’t run an adult day care centre any more on matters like this.”
Backed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France and Russia, military strongman Khalifa Haftar decided to take control of Libya’s capital city in April, shunning negotiations with the country’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli.
