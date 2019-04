Talking Africa podcast

How the CEO of Kenya's biggest bank built his empire, and where he is headed next.

You can say hello on twitter @joshuaoigara.

We met at our annual event, The Africa CEO Forum, held this year in Kigali.

We talk about everything from:

today’s protectionism,

how you build for scale,

the new Nairobi-Mombasa railway, fighting back against the idea that Kenya is drowning in debt.

And Oigara explains what he intends to do next: after two terms in the CEO seat, his time at KCB is drawing to a close.

But we started talking about the opportunity that KCB sees in Somalia => where some $10bn transits through the payments system each year.