Egypt’s ‘TikTok girls’: Jailed as a convenient scapegoat

justice vs morals

Young women 'influencers' from poor backgrounds are being jailed by the Egyptian government for posting videos on TikTok. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi may have muzzled the Muslim Brotherhood, but his electorate and country is still torn between competing forces of modernisation and conservative traditions. Activists claim the Egyptian authorities - keen to burnish their traditionalist credentials -- are using these defenceless women as convenient scapegoats.