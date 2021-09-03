In February this year, Haneen Hossam, a 20 year-old Egyptian woman appeared in a video dancing to celebrate her release from prison. She celebrated too soon; six months later she was been jailed for 10 years.
Egypt’s ‘TikTok girls’: Jailed as a convenient scapegoat
Young women 'influencers' from poor backgrounds are being jailed by the Egyptian government for posting videos on TikTok. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi may have muzzled the Muslim Brotherhood, but his electorate and country is still torn between competing forces of modernisation and conservative traditions. Activists claim the Egyptian authorities - keen to burnish their traditionalist credentials -- are using these defenceless women as convenient scapegoats.