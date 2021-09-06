Mozambique: Without dialogue will SADC’s intervention be another Afghanistan?

On 9 August, the Mozambican government has regained control of a key port city, Mocímboa da Praia, which Islamist militants held for two years, spokesman for Mozambique’s ministry of defence, Omar Saranga, announced.

He revealed this during the unveiling of SADC’s ground and naval forces from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and Tanzania.

Rwanda sent troops before the SADC troops arrived to a rousing welcome by the country’s citizens. Many said hope was high that they would bring the much-needed peace to Mozambique’s conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado Province.