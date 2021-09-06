DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Talk and troops

Mozambique: Without dialogue will SADC’s intervention be another Afghanistan?

By Sofia Mapuranga
Posted on Monday, 6 September 2021 19:54

People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, 26 March 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Rwanda's military interventions are delivering quick wins on the ground, but will that be enough to turn the tide of the Islamist insurgency in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province? Analysts have some doubts.

On 9 August, the Mozambican government has regained control of a key port city, Mocímboa da Praia, which Islamist militants held for two years, spokesman for Mozambique’s ministry of defence, Omar Saranga, announced.

He revealed this during the unveiling of SADC’s ground and naval forces from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and  Tanzania.

READ MORE How Mozambique’s corrupt elite caused tragedy in the north

Rwanda sent troops before the SADC troops arrived to a rousing welcome by the country’s citizens. Many said hope was high that they would bring the much-needed peace to Mozambique’s conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado Province.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics