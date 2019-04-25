Chris Maroleng’s sacking causes further strife at South African broadcaster SABC

DRC: Mr ‘Vice-President’ Vital Kamerhe
South Africa's public broadcaster, the SABC, is once again facing turmoil following the sudden removal of COO Chris Maroleng and concerns over an urgent cash bailout.
Several SABC staffers told The Africa Report that they won’t be paid this month. The broadcaster needs billions of rand to pay salaries and other outstanding payments to production companies.
But to do this money is needed.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams indicated that her department is in discussion with the Treasury for a financial bailout for the ailing broadcaster.
How did Africa’s largest broadcaster get here?
The SABC is reeling from years of poor financial management and corruption within.
Under the management of close Zuma ally Hlaudi Motsoeneng there were some serious irregularities, including a deal with Multichoice for which Motsoening got a R11m bonus, and high salaries to several senior staffers.
Last year the SABC introduced cost-cutting measures including the announcement that it was going to retrench hundreds of workers. This was later abandoned after some pressure from unions.
Last week, in vintage Ramaphosa style, the President appointed eight new board members to fill the vacancies on the Board with immediate effect.
Then, on Tuesday, the newly appointed board announced that its COO, Chris Maroleng (who also goes by Chris Maroleni)’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect following an internal disciplinary hearing. Maroleng was appointed in January 2018 to sort out the mess post-Motsoeneng.
Charges against Maroleng include:
In scenes worthy of a corporate soap opera, SABC insiders told The Africa Report that the new SABC board was introduced to staffers on Tuesday and that Maroleng was part of this meeting, unaware that he was facing the axe.
Bongumusa Makhathini, the chairman of the SABC board, told 702 that the board’s decision “was the outcome of an independent disciplinary process which came out with these findings and recommendations”.
Bottom line: The Board is now one member short and far from sorting out SABC’s financial problems.
