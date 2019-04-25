The time is right for Namibian oil exploration

Deepening China-East Africa ties
Stabilising crude oil prices above $60 per barrel will support investment in African oil and gas over the next five years, according to a note from Standard Bank on 24 April. That improved outlook could finally prompt a breakthrough in Namibian exploration.
The focus of energy investment in Africa is set to shift, says Andrew Sekandi, an investment adviser at Alpha Sierra in London.
Standard Bank says the investment needed to bring new African discoveries over the past decade in countries such as Ghana, Niger and Mozambique on stream will add further impetus to Africa’s oil consumption, which already exceeds the continent’s refinery output. Namibia, meanwhile, has remained historically under-explored. Sekandi estimates that only 16 wells have been drilled over the past half century, more than half of them in the past four years.
Seismically, Namibia may be analogous to the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil which have crude reserves amounting to 16bn barrels, according to Sekandi:
Elusive potential
Researchers led by Dr. Marcio Rocha Mello have argued that analysis of oil and condensates from Kudu and other wells proves that the Orange Basin off Namibia has similar source rocks to its northern neighbours, as well as Brazil, making the prospect of Namibian oil production a realistic one.
Viability has so far remained out of reach. In September 2018, Tullow abandoned a well off the coast of Namibia, saying that the hydrocarbons found were non-commercial.
If oil is found in commercial quantities, Namibia’s low population density means it is likely to be able to offer better fiscal terms than others in Africa. The country has a population of 2.4 million people, compared with 28.2 million in Ghana.
Bottom line:
Smaller explorers have drawn a blank so far, but renewed interest from ExxonMobil and Total, plus a favourable price outlook, suggest that Namibia’s time may finally be approaching.
