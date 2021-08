The US proposal, presented to the other P3+2 countries (France, Britain, Germany and Italy), would have Libyans commit to a first round of presidential elections on 24 December, along with parliamentary elections, and then a second and final round on 15 September 2022.

The transitional prime minister, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, has publicly insisted that he wants to hold elections on time, although the UN-mediated roadmap would bar him and other office holders from running. But privately, he has resisted the idea and has pushed for an extension since his appointment last February in in a UN-mediated dialogue, officials told The Africa Report.

A spokesman for the prime minister refused to comment.