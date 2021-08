The PSP license can contribute to the government’s aim of creating a digital economy, and Cellulant is “engaging with the government” on utility payments, Kortey says in Accra.

Discussions are also underway with transport providers who want a digital means of accepting payment from passengers and paying drivers, he adds.

Ghana is seeking to achieve increased digitisation of public services and has introduced online passport renewals, vehicle registration platforms, a paperless port system and digital platforms for the courts system as well as the tourism ministry.