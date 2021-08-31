Cybersecurity: Africa’s race against time against attacks

The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed digital practices and uses, by democratising remote working. But the pandemic and remote working have also revealed cybersecurity’s potential flaws. “Between 2020 and 2021 alone, the number of attacks has almost tripled,” says Ali El Azzouzi, founder and managing director of the Moroccan company Dataprotect.

And yet, not enough resources have been allocated to deal with these threats. According to a study conducted in 2019-2020 by EY, 37% of companies in French-speaking Africa do not have a department dedicated to cybersecurity. And even when they do, 78% of the time it is a very small team made up of less than three people.