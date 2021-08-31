DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Kenya’s Pesapal eyes payments expansion to Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 15:56

The time-consuming queues for ATMs shown here in Cape Town in March may encourage greater use of digital payments. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Digital-payments platform Pesapal is considering the possibility of expanding to Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, CEO Mark Mwongela tells The Africa Report.

“We have built a business that can scale across Africa,” Mwongela says from Nairobi. “Our platform can be adapted to any market.” Ghana and Nigeria are “interesting markets” which have “tremendous growth” potential, he says.

Economies in Africa are moving towards real-time payments and digital currencies as Covid-19 restrictions accelerate demand for alternatives to cash.

Nigeria and Ghana both plan to adopt digital currencies, while South African banks are adopting the Rapid Payments Programme to allow instant interbank payments in 2022.

