Nigeria’s amnesty for terrorists re-opens old wounds

Mrs. Seun Sakaba could not control her anger when photographs of repentant Boko Haram fighters holding placards which read, ‘Nigerians, please forgive us’, recently went viral on social media.

The terrorists who surrendered along with their families were presented with foodstuffs and clothes. Commending the fighters for surrendering, the Nigerian Army said they would all be rehabilitated in a camp before being reintegrated into society.

It echoes the controversy about ‘Sulhu’ – a Nigerian programme to demobilise Boko Haram fighters which grew out of a sense that there were some muhajideen who were willing to negotiate.