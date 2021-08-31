DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

REPENT OR RESCUE

Nigeria’s amnesty for terrorists re-opens old wounds

By Akin Irede
Posted on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:32

Gunmen release abducted Islamic students in north-central Nigeria
A mother reacts as she holds on to her son, one of the students from Tegina's Salihu Tanko Islamic School who were abducted three months ago by gunmen, at the government house after their release, in Minna, Nigeria August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

An amnesty programme for terrorists by Nigeria's government is sparking anger among victims of Boko Haram. With over 350,000 killed by the Islamist group, has the administration got its priorities straight?

Mrs. Seun Sakaba could not control her anger when photographs of repentant Boko Haram fighters holding placards which read, ‘Nigerians, please forgive us’, recently went viral on social media.

The terrorists who surrendered along with their families were presented with foodstuffs and clothes. Commending the fighters for surrendering, the Nigerian Army said they would all be rehabilitated in a camp before being reintegrated into society.

Former Boko Haram fighters / via Youtube

It echoes the controversy about ‘Sulhu’ – a Nigerian programme to demobilise Boko Haram fighters which grew out of a sense that there were some muhajideen who were willing to negotiate.

At the inauguration of Zambia’s new president Hakainde Hichilema (HH), a handful of Zimbabwe’s opposition members were present: Nelson Chamisa ... (MDC Alliance leader); his vice president Tendai Biti and Mmusi Maimane (former Democratic Alliance leader). Tanzania’s Zitto Kabwe (leader of the Alliance for Change and Transparency) was also present as Zambia turned the page on Edgar Lungu's government.

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an attack by Boko Haram militants in the northeast city of Maiduguri
A retired commodore’s accusations against the Nigerian government has stirred fresh outrage in the country which has lost over 350,000 people ... and has more than 2.9 million in refugee camps due to an 11-year war with the terrorist group Boko Haram. Military sources tell The Africa Report that there are those within the army who still sympathise and cooperate with Islamist groups. Blunt questions are being asked about delays in prosecuting 400 charged with financing terrorism.