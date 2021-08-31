DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Serving justice

Start-ups: Legaltechs are gaining momentum in Africa

By Quentin Velluet
Posted on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 15:16

Nafissatou Tine from Senegal, Dieudonné Lankoande from Burkina Faso and Youssouf Ballo from Côte d'Ivoire, founders of Sunulex Africa, Fasolegal.com and Legafrik respectively, are three young companies with a bright future. LINKEDIN

The scene took place in Dakar, on a morning at the beginning of 2021. The Senegalese council of ministers was meeting, as it does every week, with Macky Sall at the palace of the republic. By way of introduction, the head of state asked his team about the agenda.

Like a ritual, the list of texts to be discussed was broken down point by point, until one of the government members asked: “This text rings a bell. Didn’t we already talk about it a few days ago?”

READ MORE Morocco: Chari, a new start-up that relies on tradition

As there was some doubt, the subject was put aside to be checked up on later. A few days later, the government secretariat informed the President and minister concerned that the text in question had indeed been promulgated a few days earlier.

A law database

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

round trippers

Nigeria: CBN may have a breather from its foreign exchange fix, but can it last?

As part of the IMG's $650bn SDR reserve allocation to member states to boost Covid-19-battered global economy, Nigeria is to receive $3.3bn later ... this month. The country is also to issue a $3-5bn Eurobond later this year. Analysts say these would give the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the capacity to temporarily ensure FX liquidity and defend the Naira, considering the recent FX supply halt to moneychangers.
But is this the best use of the money?