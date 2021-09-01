DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

change of tune

Kenya: Mudavadi, Wambua distance themselves from failed constitutional change bid

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Wednesday, 1 September 2021 13:32

Kenyan Raila Odinga stands next to Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula during a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A range of middle-tier Kenyan politicians such as Musalia Mudavadi are trying to distance themselves from the failed 'BBI' constitutional change initiative; but Kenyans have been keeping the receipts ...

Late last year, opposition leaders joined President Uhuru Kenyatta as he kicked off an exercise to collect one million signatures required to change the constitution through a referendum.

The ceremony held at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) attracted dignitaries from all walks of life. Leaders gave lucid speeches and accused the anti-BBI brigade of spreading falsehoods, warning them that the constitutional amendment process was unstoppable. “Nobody can stop reggae,” Raila Odinga – party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) – said in reference to the popular single by Lucky Dube, the late South African reggae star.

READ MORE Kenya: Raila Odinga's options to beat Ruto narrow after BBI defeat

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Uche Secondus, the chairman of Atiku's People's Democratic Party (PDP), is seen at the Court of Appeal in Abuja
Opposition in the opposition

Nigeria 2023: Secondus, the ‘total chairman’ causing the PDP top brass sleepless nights 

Prince Uche Secondus returned at the helm of affairs as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition ... party, after a leadership tussle that nearly caused the party to implode. He was replaced in August after a court removed him as chairman, and returned after another ruled in his favour. But the court rulings are only one manifestation of the power play behind the scenes in the capital Abuja, as he claims some powerful individuals want him out of the way. Infighting is set to increase as the party organises new leadership elections in October.   