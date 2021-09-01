Kenya: Mudavadi, Wambua distance themselves from failed constitutional change bid

Late last year, opposition leaders joined President Uhuru Kenyatta as he kicked off an exercise to collect one million signatures required to change the constitution through a referendum.

The ceremony held at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) attracted dignitaries from all walks of life. Leaders gave lucid speeches and accused the anti-BBI brigade of spreading falsehoods, warning them that the constitutional amendment process was unstoppable. “Nobody can stop reggae,” Raila Odinga – party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) – said in reference to the popular single by Lucky Dube, the late South African reggae star.