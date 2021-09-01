DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

The colonel’s men

Mali: Who’s who in the secretive inner circle of President Assimi Goïta

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Wednesday, 1 September 2021 10:43

Now the undisputed head of Mali’s transitional government, President Assimi Goïta has kept a Praetorian Guard at his side, which mostly consists of fellow service members.

To ensure one’s survival in a transitional regime, it’s best to surround oneself with people whom one can nearly trust blindly. Ever since he assumed the role of President of the Republic, Colonel Assimi Goïta, who knows he is being scrutinised on the international scene, has been applying this principle to the letter.

READ MORE Mali: An investigation into head of state Assimi Goïta’s attempted assassination

