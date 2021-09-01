LIVE FEED: West African Farmers Forum, AGRA

The pandemic has impacted the already fragile agriculture ecosystem in West Africa, exacerbating food insecurity and exposing the vulnerability of food systems in the region.
This has come at a time when shocks like climate change and economic uncertainty are already weighing down the region’s agriculture.
With agriculture supporting the majority of livelihoods of people in West Africa, rising COVID-19 cases on the continent and the persistent impact of climate change, now is the time to double-down on interventions to enhance farmer yields and incomes and build the resilience of agriculture in West Africa.
West Africa needs food systems that are equitable, inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and capable of meeting the global challenge of feeding the region’s growing global populations and to cope with new, existing shocks.
To understand the interventions agriculture in West Africa needs, we must start by elevating the voices of the farmers and supporting stakeholders on the ground, who are at the heart of the region’s agriculture.
