DIGITAL ENERGY

Sub-Saharan Africa: Schneider to expand operations to meet demand for smart energy management

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 1 September 2021 18:00

The logo of Schneider Electric is seen at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, France, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Schneider Electric plans to expand its operations in sub-Saharan Africa as urbanisation drives demand for smart solutions in business and household energy management.

Senegal, Mozambique, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are countries where the company wants to strengthen its existing presence, Amel Chadli, vice president for strategy and digital energy for Middle East and Africa, tells The Africa Report.

The company will be hiring employees and looking for more local partners in the four countries, Chadli says in Dubai. Schneider hasn’t yet decided how many will be hired, as a strategic plan is now under review. The expansion, which was delayed by Covid-19, will start in 2022, she adds. “We will continue to reinforce our presence in Africa.”

