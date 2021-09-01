Sub-Saharan Africa: Schneider to expand operations to meet demand for smart energy management

Senegal, Mozambique, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are countries where the company wants to strengthen its existing presence, Amel Chadli, vice president for strategy and digital energy for Middle East and Africa, tells The Africa Report.

The company will be hiring employees and looking for more local partners in the four countries, Chadli says in Dubai. Schneider hasn’t yet decided how many will be hired, as a strategic plan is now under review. The expansion, which was delayed by Covid-19, will start in 2022, she adds. “We will continue to reinforce our presence in Africa.”