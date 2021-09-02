‘US failure in Afghanistan serves as a serious warning for the Sahel’, says Rama Yade

Nigeria 2023: Secondus, the ‘total chairman’ causing the PDP top brass sleepless nights
Prince Uche Secondus returned at the helm of affairs as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition ... party, after a leadership tussle that nearly caused the party to implode. He was replaced in August after a court removed him as chairman, and returned after another ruled in his favour. But the court rulings are only one manifestation of the power play behind the scenes in the capital Abuja, as he claims some powerful individuals want him out of the way. Infighting is set to increase as the party organises new leadership elections in October.