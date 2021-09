Rebuild, reposition and regain. That was the framework with which Secondus contested and was elected the national chairman of Nigeria’s PDP in December 2017.

He has not yet succeeded in getting the party back to Nigeria’s seat of power after it was displaced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) coalition in 2015, but he seems to have succeeded in ruffling feathers in Abuja, especially among the PDP’s chieftains.

Secondus, speaking through Ike Abonyi, his spokesman, tells The Africa Report that his ordeal at the PDP in recent days is because some people are “not getting what they want”- including Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, his longtime ally and financier.