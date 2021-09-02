DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Achilles heel

Africa: Working at home raises cybersecurity risks, Liquid report finds

By David Whitehouse, Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Thursday, 2 September 2021 16:28

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Working at home due to Covid-19 means that corporate cybersecurity risks have increased, according to a new report.

The Liquid Intelligent Technologies 2021 Cyber Security report was published this week. The report’s survey is based on a sample of 141 information technology (IT) and cybersecurity decision-makers, 72 of whom are in South Africa, 41 in Kenya and 28 in Zimbabwe.

Cybercriminals and hackers have been focusing on Africa, where working at home has extended the front that companies need to defend in an environment where controls are weaker than in developed countries. More than half of countries in Africa have inadequate cybersecurity laws, while weak and outdated security systems cost the continent a $4bn per year, the report says.

