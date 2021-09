Since the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, international news outlets have taken on a desperate Back to the Future air. Libya is determined not to be outdone. Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, who had remained silent for nearly ten years, reappeared on the pages of the New York Times at the end of July.

Gone are the oval glasses typical of a technocrat, the impeccably cut suit and the three-day beard, typical Western features that he had previously adopted.