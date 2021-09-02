DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

PARTY POOPERS

Rivalries within Nigeria’s ruling party raise spectre of electoral meltdown

By Ruth Olurounbi
Posted on Thursday, 2 September 2021 17:58

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate the announcement of results favouring his All Progressives Congress (APC) party in their state in Kano, northern Nigeria Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Two years ahead of national elections in Nigeria, and its two main parties are in disarray. Activists in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are spending time attacking their fellow party loyalists, rather than those in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The same could be said for the PDP whose members are embroiled in a fight over the chairmanship of their party. (See Opposition in the Opposition).

The PDP offers only token criticism of the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari as it struggles with serial crises on the security and economic fronts.

READ MORE Nigeria’s PDP keeps losing governors to APC. Can it bounce back in time for 2023?

Both parties are locked in internal battles – not over the best policies to address the mounting pressures on Africa’s biggest economy, but for the top jobs in each party which will determine their presidential candidates in 2023.

