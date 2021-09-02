Rivalries within Nigeria’s ruling party raise spectre of electoral meltdown

The same could be said for the PDP whose members are embroiled in a fight over the chairmanship of their party. (See Opposition in the Opposition).

The PDP offers only token criticism of the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari as it struggles with serial crises on the security and economic fronts.

Both parties are locked in internal battles – not over the best policies to address the mounting pressures on Africa’s biggest economy, but for the top jobs in each party which will determine their presidential candidates in 2023.