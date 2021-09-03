DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

A long road ahead

Chad: Will the late former president Habré’s victims ever be compensated?

By Achraf Tijani
Posted on Friday, 3 September 2021 09:03

More than 40,000 victims have been attributed to former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré during his eight years in power. SEYLLOU / AFP

Does the death of Chad’s former president Hissène Habré mean an end to the process of compensation for his victims?

No, says Clément Abaïfouta, who heads the Association des Victimes des Crimes du Régime de Hissène Habré (AVCRHH). “His death does not affect the reparation process,” he says. “It may even be the catalyst for a mechanism that, for the moment, is at a standstill.”

READ MORE Chad's Hissène Habré is dead

On 27 April 2017, the Chambres Africaines Extraordinaires confirmed on appeal the judgment that had been handed down in Dakar in the first instance. The former Chadian president, who had been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, was not only sentenced to life imprisonment but also had to pay 82bn CFA francs ($148.3m) to the 7,396 civil parties.

An inactive fund

