DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

renewable energy

Will Hydrogen fuel Morocco’s industrial projects of the future?

By Julie Chaudier
Posted on Monday, 6 September 2021 08:29

Hydrogen production from renewable energy © AA+W/Stock Adobe

Morocco, already endowed with significant renewable energy resources, is betting on hydrogen - the 'fuel of the future' - by embarking on several industrial projects. Will it bet the farm on energy exports?

One year to the day after signing an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Germany to develop green hydrogen in Morocco, the kingdom initialed an agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) on 10 June, to study ways of involving the private sector in this new field. This is proof that it wants to continue betting on green hydrogen, despite a diplomatic spat with Germany in the spring.

READ MORE Djibouti: Aiming to be first African country entirely reliant on green energy

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Bourdillon-upon-Thames

Nigeria: Tinubu’s London home turns into Mecca for politicians

It has been over two months since ruling party chieftain Bola Tinubu left the shores of Nigeria for medical treatment in London. But while out ... of sight is usually out of mind for most politicians, this has not been the case for the former governor of Lagos State whose London home has become a magnet for Nigerian politicians. But one Lagos leader tells us that visits to Tinubu are being weaponised on these politicians' return to Nigeria; where they falsely claim Tinubu's backing for their own agendas.

bad influence

Nigeria: How the freestyling hit ‘Bad Influence’ launched Omah Lay into stardom

Early last year, Nigeria’s Omah Lay (Stanley Omah Didia) posted a minute-long clip of an unreleased song on his Instagram. In the caption, ... he told his fans that if they got him 300 comments, he'd drop the full song. It was a bluff. In reality, all he had was that one-minute clip, which was actually just a freestyle he’d recorded and posted as filler because he hadn’t posted for a while. Little did he know that freestyle filler would grow to be a sensational hit of 2020.

oh no pay

Nigeria: China-backed OPay faces Indian money-laundering accusations

Nigeria's payment app OPay was hailed as Africa's third largest unicorn on 20 August, after a $400m injection by SoftBank and others, who valued ... it at $2bn. Now, OPay has been caught up in accusations of money-laundering by the Indian authorities. Chinese billionaire Zhou Yahui, who controls OPay, has been in trouble with foreign regulators before, having been forced to sell dating app Grindr by US fears over data protection, and accused by short seller Hindenberg of predatory short-term lending.