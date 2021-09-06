Will Hydrogen fuel Morocco’s industrial projects of the future?

Nigeria: Tinubu’s London home turns into Mecca for politicians
It has been over two months since ruling party chieftain Bola Tinubu left the shores of Nigeria for medical treatment in London. But while out ... of sight is usually out of mind for most politicians, this has not been the case for the former governor of Lagos State whose London home has become a magnet for Nigerian politicians. But one Lagos leader tells us that visits to Tinubu are being weaponised on these politicians' return to Nigeria; where they falsely claim Tinubu's backing for their own agendas.