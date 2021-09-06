Will Hydrogen fuel Morocco’s industrial projects of the future?

One year to the day after signing an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Germany to develop green hydrogen in Morocco, the kingdom initialed an agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) on 10 June, to study ways of involving the private sector in this new field. This is proof that it wants to continue betting on green hydrogen, despite a diplomatic spat with Germany in the spring.

READ MORE Djibouti: Aiming to be first African country entirely reliant on green energy