Kenya: Has Raila Odinga used up all his chances to become the 5th president?

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Monday, 6 September 2021 12:18

Raila Odinga, Kenya's former Prime Minister speaks during an interview with Reuters in Nairobi, Kenya on 18 February 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Has Kenya’s Raila Odinga already used up all the luck he has ahead of a fifth go at next year’s presidential elections? After being abandoned by his closest allies, to a narrow chance at winning the hearts of the formidable Mount Kenya constituencies, is there any hope left for Raila?  

At a function in western Kenya late last year, Raila’s elder brother boasted that his sibling had finally found the formula to win the presidency in the 2022 general election.

Oburu Odinga alleged that his younger brother, an opposition leader and former prime minister, had won three presidential elections in the past but had been robbed of victory on all occasions.

“Why haven’t we gone to State House when we have won elections through votes,” Oburu told the crowd. “This is because there was something that we were missing and that something is called ‘system’,” he said in  reference to government support.

