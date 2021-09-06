Kenya: Has Raila Odinga used up all his chances to become the 5th president?

At a function in western Kenya late last year, Raila’s elder brother boasted that his sibling had finally found the formula to win the presidency in the 2022 general election.

Oburu Odinga alleged that his younger brother, an opposition leader and former prime minister, had won three presidential elections in the past but had been robbed of victory on all occasions.

“Why haven’t we gone to State House when we have won elections through votes,” Oburu told the crowd. “This is because there was something that we were missing and that something is called ‘system’,” he said in reference to government support.