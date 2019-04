Talking Africa podcast

How do we bring accountability into mining in Africa?

The spate of informal mining has moved from the ‘romantic era’ of the lone miner with his mule, to the semi-industrial criminally-syndicated operations of today.

So says the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

And an increasing array of experts agree.

Now, a new investigation by Reuters shows the UAE’s gold imports from Africa are exploding — much of which is unregistered.

That means the continent is missing out on billions of dollars of tax revenue: the schools, farms, power stations and ports that should be supporting Africa’s future is instead being leaked out through corrupt means.

We spoke to David Lewis of Reuters — @DG_Lewis — and Gregory Mthembu-Salter, a consultant at Phuzumoya — @gmsalter — to find out more.