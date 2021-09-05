Coup in Guinea: What we know about the putsch that toppled Alpha Conde

Nigeria: How the freestyling hit ‘Bad Influence’ launched Omah Lay into stardom
Early last year, Nigeria’s Omah Lay (Stanley Omah Didia) posted a minute-long clip of an unreleased song on his Instagram. In the caption, ... he told his fans that if they got him 300 comments, he'd drop the full song. It was a bluff. In reality, all he had was that one-minute clip, which was actually just a freestyle he’d recorded and posted as filler because he hadn’t posted for a while. Little did he know that freestyle filler would grow to be a sensational hit of 2020.