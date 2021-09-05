Coup in Guinea: What we know about the putsch that toppled Alpha Conde

Everything happened very quickly on Sunday 5 September. At around 8am, heavy gunfire broke out in the vicinity of Sékhoutouréya, the presidential palace where the head of state was then, and continued throughout the morning.

According to our information, the coup plotters, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the commander of the Special Forces Group (GPS), were stationed in Forécariah, about 100 km from Conakry.

They reached the Guinean capital in about fifty trucks and progressed to the palace without encountering much resistance; the presidential guard in charge of protecting Alpha Condé did not put up much of a fight.