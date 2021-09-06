Nigeria: Tinubu’s London home turns into Mecca for politicians

Many government officials were taken aback on 13 August 2021 when pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s unscheduled visit to APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, in London went viral on social media. Buhari, who had been in London for his usual medical check up, was not billed to visit Tinubu who had been in London weeks earlier and was recuperating from a surgery.

The visit seemed to cast doubts over a statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, who dismissed talk of Tinubu being sick. Rahman even recalled how Tinubu had successfully performed the gruelling Hajj ceremony in Mecca months earlier. Nevertheless, Tinubu’s health was once again under the spotlight when he stood next to President Buhari with the aid of a walking stick.