Nigeria: Tinubu’s London home turns into Mecca for politicians

By Akin Irede
Posted on Monday, 6 September 2021 11:28

The visit of President Buhari to Tinubu's London residence/Nigerian government picture

It has been over two months since ruling party chieftain Bola Tinubu left the shores of Nigeria for medical treatment in London. But while out of sight is usually out of mind for most politicians, this has not been the case for the former governor of Lagos State whose London home has become a magnet for Nigerian politicians. But one Lagos leader tells us that visits to Tinubu are being weaponised on these politicians' return to Nigeria; where they falsely claim Tinubu's backing for their own agendas.

Many government officials were taken aback on 13 August 2021 when pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s unscheduled visit to APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, in London went viral on social media. Buhari, who had been in London for his usual medical check up, was not billed to visit Tinubu who had been in London weeks earlier and was recuperating from a surgery.

READ MORE Nigeria: Who's who in Tinubu's network: Family, friends, politicians and business allies

The visit seemed to cast doubts over a statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, who dismissed talk of Tinubu being sick. Rahman even recalled how Tinubu had successfully performed the gruelling Hajj ceremony in Mecca months earlier. Nevertheless, Tinubu’s health was once again under the spotlight when he stood next to President Buhari with the aid of a walking stick.

