Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in southern Nigeria recently took a step that might just change the status quo in Africa’s most populous country.

He signed a law allowing the administration of VAT following a court judgement that ruled that the state – not the Nigerian government – should collect such tax. The matter is still playing out in the court where the government-led Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has filed an appeal.

But this is not just an arcane move about a complicated tax procedure. It touches on a volcanic argument: who runs Nigeria, the centre or the states? How should Nigeria’s wealth be shared? And more obliquely, whether the South should subsidise the North; a complex of issues known in Nigeria shorthand as ‘restructuring’.