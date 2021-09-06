Kaïs Saïed, who is new to politics and heads a shaky regime, has taken a while to get used to his position as Tunisia’s president despite serving in the role since October 2019. So much so that his detractors have pointed out that the shoes he filled are too big for him.
Tunisia: What role is the army playing in the country’s political crisis?
After Tunisia’s President Kaïs Saïed led an institutional coup de force on 25 July, the military rapidly mobilised itself, notably to prevent members of parliament from entering the Assembly. As a result, questions have been asked about the military’s involvement in the head of state’s surprising manoeuvre.