Military coup

Tunisia: What role is the army playing in the country’s political crisis?

By Camille Lafrance
Posted on Monday, 6 September 2021 18:07

Military personnel deployed on Habib-Bourguiba Avenue, Tunis, shortly after the president's declaration on 25 July 2021. Nicolas Fauqué

After Tunisia’s President Kaïs Saïed led an institutional coup de force on 25 July, the military rapidly mobilised itself, notably to prevent members of parliament from entering the Assembly. As a result, questions have been asked about the military’s involvement in the head of state’s surprising manoeuvre.

Kaïs Saïed, who is new to politics and heads a shaky regime, has taken a while to get used to his position as Tunisia’s president despite serving in the role since October 2019. So much so that his detractors have pointed out that the shoes he filled are too big for him.

