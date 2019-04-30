DRC’s banking capital requirements raise prospects of consolidation

CEO Ade Ayeyemi keeps Ecobank on a cost-cutting diet
Convinced that it is still necessary to improve the financial ratios of his group in order to continue its development, Ecobank's boss is asking shareholders to be patient.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 15:59
Banks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must raise their capital to a minimum of $50m by the end of 2020. That increase will force foreign banks to decide whether they are in the country for the long term.
The obvious options are to raise capital and comply, to merge, to become a micro-finance rather than a banking lender, or to look for an exit.
Local players are likely to benefit from the change.
According to Verdant Capital, the DRC’s five largest banks hold about 60% of the country’s banking assets, which, at $5bn, only marginally exceed the $4bn held by the Vatican Bank.
The DRC has 18 banks, five of which are local, four pan-African and nine foreign. According to a report from Imran Patel at Verdant in October 2018, the DRC’s shallow domestic financial sector is “perhaps the most important headwind to sustainable and diversified growth but also provides important opportunities for innovative financial services providers.”
The DRC’s ratio of bank assets to GDP at 7% lags regional peers, while only 7% of the population holds a bank account, Verdant says. Penetration is held back by charges for US dollar withdrawals and transactions which represents an “exorbitant” frictional cost.
Informal business
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) rates DRC banking sector risk at CCC-.
Lenders in the DRC need to be heavily focused on MSMEs (micro, small and mid-sized enterprises), according to research in March from Olivier M. Lumenganeso, a regional director at Rawbank, the country’s largest bank.
The Banking cost-to-profit ratio is higher in the DRC at 94% than the African average of 53%, Lumenganeso argues.
Nor is mobile money a panacea.
According to a 2018 report from private sector development programme Elan RDC, while the number of mobile money subscribers in the DRC is impressive at 29.3m, active usage rates remain low, as banking crises have eroded trust in the system.
Market segmentation is key to extending penetration, according to Lumenganeso. Any incoming bank needs to understand not only the growth of its prospective market, but also the dynamics of customer segments.
Microfinance institutions lack banking licenses, have very limited product ranges, and can’t afford modern technology-based distribution systems. Branch optimization and expansion into underpenetrated regions will be key to gaining volumes and generating value.
Bottom Line: Higher capital requirements will test the stamina of foreign players in reaching out to the DRC’s rural, informal client base.
Guests at the American Music Awards last October were already hyped to see what host Tracee Ellis Ross would be wearing – in 2017, the actress and daughter of Diana Ross made a spectacular 11 wardrobe changes in the course of the evening.
The difficulties of insuring Africa as climate change accelerates continue to mount. Cyclone Kenneth, following hard on the heels of March’s Cyclone Idai, hit Mozambique on Thursday and has flattened villages in the north of the country, leaving an estimated 700,000 people at risk.
