Abuja police raids a brutal last gasp for failing city chief

Qatar’s quest for African influence
Isolated in the Middle East, Doha has launched a diplomatic charm offensive on the continent. It is in competition with the networks of its Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates (UAE) peers.
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 15:37
Ahead of the scheduled June inauguration of Nigeria's leaders elected this March, the capital city of Abuja is in full cinematic mode.
President Muhammadu Buhari is in London once more for a 10-day private trip. He has not officially handed over to his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo.
While is is away, the country’s legislators are arguing over the choice of leaders, and trying to sideline political “godfathers” from the ruling party who want to impose their choice of candidate on the national assembly. Behind closed doors, politicians and businessmen across the federation are earnestly lobbying to plant their feet – or ears – in the corridors of power.
One who has a lot to play for is Mohammed Bello, the minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Abuja’s equivalent of a mayor.
He is behind a spectacular police raid at the weekend targeting nightclubs and strip clubs, in which dozens of women – and a two-month-old baby – were arrested, accused of prostitution.
Lawyer Martin Obono broke the news on Twitter:
As I type, 70 girls were arrested and brought to Utako Police station last night. This is in addition to the ones who were arrested on Friday night. Their offense; clubbing and in some instance, prostitution. Some have been assaulted with injuries in their vaginas.
— M. M. Obono (@martobono) April 28, 2019
It rapidly spread with the hashtags #AbujaPoliceRaidonWomen and #PoliceBrutality. Several commentators suggested Bello’s moral policing was a last-gasp stunt for the struggling minister.
Prostitution remains illegal in Nigeria even though there are commercial sex workers in most of the major cities and many other towns. Nigerian security outfits are particularly zealous in their enforcement of this law, routinely doling out brutality towards women and wrongful arrest.
During most of these raids the women’s male customers or companions are rarely if ever apprehended.
Since 1991, when Abuja replaced Lagos as the nation’s capital, there has been a time-honoured populist ritual of FCTA ministers authorising similar raids, and Bello is no exception.
Yet his performance in the past four years has been so abysmal that residents joke on social media about his invisibility and not even knowing his name.
FCT minister is chilling because the people that want to swear for him don’t even know his name.
— Vino🍷 (@LordVino) October 9, 2018
The number of functional traffic lights in Abuja has declined, while petty crimes and car hijacking have increased. But there has been no action on that from the minister, who rarely makes public appearances but sensationally suspended the city’s fire chief after a commissioning ceremony went south.
Bottom line: As the theory goes, Bello is now prioritising quick wins to get himself back into the president’s good graces enough to secure a recall or another position in cabinet.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.