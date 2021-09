Nigeria has been a theatre of drama lately. There’s the attack on the country’s elite military school, the continued abduction of school children, the lockdown of states in the country’s northwest region, the violent secession in the southeast and then the struggle for businesses and the economy to survive. But none of that beats President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to relieve two federal ministers of their positions.

The development was received with mixed reactions not just because of recent events that further cast doubts on Buhari’s performance and that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but also because it was an unprecedented move; the only other time he reshuffled his cabinet was almost a year ago when he redeployed two ministers who swapped their positions.